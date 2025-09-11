Trump has heated call with Netanyahu over Israeli strike on Qatar
Summary
President Trump told the Israeli prime minister that targeting Hamas leaders in Doha wasn’t wise, and was angry to learn about the attack from the U.S. military as it occurred, senior U.S. administration officials said.
President Trump held a heated call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday, senior U.S. administration officials said, conveying deep frustration at being blindsided by Israel’s strike on Hamas representatives in Qatar.
