Trump’s warm embrace of India turns cold
Alexander Ward , Robbie Gramer , Shan Li , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 02 Aug 2025, 04:35 PM IST
Trade disputes and ties with Russia rankle the president, threatening to sink the U.S.-India relationship.
WASHINGTON—In just a matter of months, President Trump has gone from praising India as a major strategic partner to saying he wouldn’t care if its economy implodes.
