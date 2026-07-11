Trump administration increasingly pessimistic of clinching Iran nuclear deal

WASHINGTON—The Trump administration believes that a nuclear deal with Iran is growing increasingly unlikely, senior U.S. officials told reporters Friday, in a rare acknowledgment that one of the president’s core foreign policy goals of capping Tehran’s nuclear program might not be achievable through peace talks.
The officials said Iran should release a statement declaring that the Strait of Hormuz is open and that it will stop shooting at ships. One of the officials suggested there would be serious consequences if such a promise isn’t made by Saturday, while others didn’t suggest there was a firm deadline.
The comments raise questions about whether President Trump is preparing for another major shift in strategy after declaring the U.S.-Iran ceasefire over.
Among his options would be to resume all-out war to try to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon. He also could sign a deal that falls short of his demands or walk away from the conflict altogether, even though doing so would leave control of the Strait of Hormuz in question.