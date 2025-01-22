$Trump is already worth billions. What to know about the meme coin.

The cost of creating a meme coin varies depending on the blockchain used. On Solana, the network used by the Trumps, low transaction costs and fast speeds have made it a breeding ground for all kinds of meme coins. Millions of tokens have been created on the network, though most have failed to gain traction. The mania over meme coins all started with a Shiba Inu. Dogecoin is the original meme coin that set the internet ablaze. Its popularity exploded after Elon Musk, the Tesla chief and Trump ally, obsessively tweeted about it. Today, it trades at around 37 cents, putting its market cap at $55 billion. That is down from a peak of more than $80 billion in May 2021.