Trump is coming for the Fed. What can stop him.

The administration is arguing in court that to fulfill the president’s constitutional duty to “take care that the laws be faithfully executed," the White House must have the power to fire the heads of independent agencies. The legal challenges don’t explicitly name the Fed, but the risks are clear. The Court’s 2020 decision in Seila Law weakened removal protections for leaders of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Trump’s legal team is now asking the Court to go further. It is challenging the 1935 precedent Humphrey’s Executor, which blocks presidents from firing leaders of independent agencies without cause. If the Court overturns it, the president could potentially remove the Fed chair over policy disagreements.