Trump is in denial about AI’s danger

Mr. Trump declared that while AI brings challenges, those who warn of its dangers are conspiracists and fear mongers, “the very same people who said we’ll all be dead in 12 years because of global warming . . . and nobody was dead. These are the same people that are now saying that AI is going to kill us all, that robots are going to attack us, and that everything is going to be a total disaster.” They were behind the “Russia hoax” and “open borders.” They won’t stop him, or AI: “We’re going to keep it very, very straight and very strong, and I’m not going to stifle growth of something that will be bigger than the Industrial Revolution. . . . We’re going to encourage it, not rein it in.”