President Trump is growing increasingly frustrated with Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin after Mullin made a series of off-message remarks recently that angered many of the president’s outside allies, according to people familiar with the matter.
Trump is increasingly frustrated with his homeland security secretary
SummaryWhile the president has complained about Markwayne Mullin, an administration official said Trump has no plans to fire him.
President Trump is growing increasingly frustrated with Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin after Mullin made a series of off-message remarks recently that angered many of the president’s outside allies, according to people familiar with the matter.
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