Trump is losing patience over an Iran war with no clear end in sight

While he was in Turkey for a summit of international leaders, Trump was briefed on intelligence from Israel that indicated a new Iranian plan to kill him. The plot, which one administration official described as aspirational and other U.S. officials deemed not credible, was one factor in the president’s decision to fly an older version of Air Force One out of Turkey, which shares a border with Iran. Some officials worried that the Qatari-gifted luxury jet that Trump flew on to Turkey lacked sufficient defensive capabilities, The Wall Street Journal previously reported.