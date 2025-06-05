Trump is losing patience with Musk’s outbursts over megabill
Brian Schwartz , Natalie Andrews , Olivia Beavers , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 05 Jun 2025, 08:04 AM IST
The billionaire wants GOP lawmakers to make deeper spending cuts in the president’s tax megabill.
President Trump is losing patience with Elon Musk after the billionaire attacked Republicans’ sprawling tax-and-spending bill. Musk is irked about Trump’s decision to withdraw the nomination of a key ally to lead the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.
