Trump is losing patience with Musk’s outbursts over megabill

Just six months ago, Musk’s barrage of social-media posts triggered a mutiny of Republicans to kill a government spending bill right before Christmas, forcing hasty rewrites by House Speaker Mike Johnson (R., La.). But that doesn’t appear to be happening in this case—at least not yet. Trump and GOP leaders have stuck with their plan, subject to some adjustments, while cognizant of the difficult math that means even a handful of Republican defectors in the House or Senate could sink the bill, given united Democratic opposition.