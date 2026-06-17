Trump is losing the hawks who once defended the Iran war

Many of the hawkish conservatives who rushed to President Trump’s defense at the beginning of the war with Iran now fear he is at risk of losing at the negotiating table, emboldening Tehran and setting back joint U.S.-Israeli interests in the process.
Early details, such as reports that a preliminary peace deal could eventually unlock billions of dollars in frozen Iranian funds, have turned once loyal allies into critics. They worry the deal doesn’t do enough to curb Iran’s nuclear ambitions and offers economic relief to Tehran that could allow the regime to rebuild its missile arsenal. Some Trump allies have expressed frustration in recent days that the administration hadn’t yet released the text of the agreement the president announced Sunday.