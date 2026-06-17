Trump is losing the hawks who once defended the Iran war

“I want to see it myself,” Graham said of the preliminary agreement. “The way Iran describes it is awful. The way we describe it makes sense to me,” he said. “Let’s look at it and see what it actually is.” Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R., S.D.) said Tuesday that Senate Republicans had requested the text of the agreement along with briefings from the administration. “They’ve got to, you know, get this in front of us, and hopefully this will happen sooner rather than later,” Thune said.