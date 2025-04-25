Trump is making the next Fed chair’s job even harder
Nick Timiraos , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 25 Apr 2025, 07:09 AM IST
SummaryThe president’s attacks on Powell could put a “shadow of suspicion” over whomever Trump picks as the next Fed chair.
President Trump called Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell a “major loser" this week for refusing to immediately drop interest rates to cushion the blow from his erratic trade war.
