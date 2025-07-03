Trump is now more responsible for the economy than Biden, voters say
Joe Pinsker , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 03 Jul 2025, 07:38 AM IST
Summary
Trump voters are now likelier to say that he is more responsible for the current state of the economy than to say that former President Joe Biden is, by a 46% to 34% margin, according to new YouGov survey data gathered for The Wall Street Journal.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Voters now agree: It’s President Trump’s economy.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story