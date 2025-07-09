Trump is on a roll, but he shouldn’t get overconfident
He beat the Democrats with common sense on cultural issues. He has to deliver on the economy
Six months into Donald Trump’s second presidential term, he continues to notch important victories while his opponents wait for the MAGA right to self-destruct. Any day now, Democrats tell themselves, the president’s base will abandon him, his poll numbers will nosedive, and the left will be dancing on his political grave. That’s possible, insofar as most anything is possible, but it’s also a strategy that elevates hope over experience.