Trump is on a roll, but he shouldn’t get overconfident

This year’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act was essential, if only to prevent a $4.5 trillion tax increase had the old rates been allowed to expire, but it’s unlikely to produce the results we saw in Mr. Trump’s first term. Rates have been extended and made permanent in some cases, which is good. But rate reductions are what drive economic growth. The supply-siders were sidelined by other GOP lawmakers, who care less about rising deficits and more about using the tax code to buy off this or that interest group. What is the no-tax-on-overtime carve-out, for example, if not a play for unionized workers?