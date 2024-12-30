Trump is right on H-1B visas
SummaryEnlightened nationalism understands the need for immigrant talent.
Donald Trump may be wrong in trying to save TikTok, but he is right to endorse the value of H-1B visas in the dispute between Elon Musk and Steve Bannon. Mr. Trump is choosing the side of enlightened nationalism, as opposed to the blinkered, declinist version.
