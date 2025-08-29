Trump is right to support Intel. There should still be limits.
Charles Lieberman , Barrons 4 min read 29 Aug 2025, 08:43 AM IST
Summary
Investing in the chip company is in the public’s interest, Charles Lieberman writes in a guest commentary.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social this week that he will make similar deal to the one he made with Intel with other companies.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story