ROME—In early 2025, politicians from Europe’s nationalist right gathered in Madrid under the slogan “Make Europe Great Again.” They cited President Trump’s brand of conservatism as an inspiration and cast themselves as the continent’s best bridge to the White House.
Trump is running out of European friends—even on the nationalist right
SummaryItaly’s Giorgia Meloni and France’s Marine Le Pen once celebrated Trump’s re-election. Now they see him as a political liability.
ROME—In early 2025, politicians from Europe’s nationalist right gathered in Madrid under the slogan “Make Europe Great Again.” They cited President Trump’s brand of conservatism as an inspiration and cast themselves as the continent’s best bridge to the White House.
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