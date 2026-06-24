Trump is running out of European friends—even on the nationalist right

ROME—In early 2025, politicians from Europe’s nationalist right gathered in Madrid under the slogan “Make Europe Great Again.” They cited President Trump’s brand of conservatism as an inspiration and cast themselves as the continent’s best bridge to the White House.
ROME—In early 2025, politicians from Europe’s nationalist right gathered in Madrid under the slogan “Make Europe Great Again.” They cited President Trump’s brand of conservatism as an inspiration and cast themselves as the continent’s best bridge to the White House.
“We, the nationals of Europe, are the only ones who can talk to the new Trump administration,” said France’s Marine Le Pen, who celebrated Trump’s election victory at the event with the likes of Italy’s Matteo Salvini and Hungary’s Viktor Orban.
“We, the nationals of Europe, are the only ones who can talk to the new Trump administration,” said France’s Marine Le Pen, who celebrated Trump’s election victory at the event with the likes of Italy’s Matteo Salvini and Hungary’s Viktor Orban.
Today, many of those politicians haven’t only given up on being a bridge to America; they are seeking to distance themselves from a U.S. president who is so unpopular in Europe that they see him as a political liability.
Trump expressed frustration over Italy’s refusal to allow the U.S. military to use an air base in Sicily for airstrikes in Iran, saying on Saturday that it caused “great logistical inconvenience” to U.S. military operations. Italy’s government said such operations require advance parliamentary approval.
Despite the tensions over the war, Meloni initially avoided criticizing Trump directly. That changed after the president attacked Pope Leo XIV over his condemnation of the war. Under pressure from Italy’s overwhelmingly Catholic population, Meloni came out in Leo’s defense, calling Trump’s insults “unacceptable.”
Still, when Trump and Meloni met at the G-7 summit, the two were seen speaking together on a sofa. She was caught on camera saying she and the U.S. president had never stopped being friends.
But the public spat that ensued told a very different story. After Meloni’s video message, Trump doubled down on his attack on Saturday in a social-media post. He claimed Meloni asked him “over and over for a picture” during the summit. “She wants to be friends again in order to get her ‘numbers up.’ No thanks!!!” Trump wrote.
Meloni’s response alluded both to her frustration over his behavior and a recognition of the liability he now represents to his one-time political allies in Europe.
“These constant, unprovoked attacks are senseless. As for my popularity, being your friend certainly has not helped,” Meloni responded. She advised Trump to focus on his own approval ratings.
Write to Margherita Stancati at margherita.stancati@wsj.com