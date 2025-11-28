Trump is silent on Taiwan after talking to Xi—and that is fine with Taipei
Taiwan is making the most of the U.S.’s policy of “strategic ambiguity,” even as President Trump’s stance raises concern for some in Taipei.
TAIPEI—For years, most U.S. presidents have declined to answer the question of whether America would defend Taiwan’s democracy against a military takeover by Communist China. This “strategic ambiguity"—backed by aid for Taiwan’s self-defense and a robust military presence in the Pacific—has been key to deterring Beijing.