Trump is surprisingly good for the world

Finally, the focus on the Western Hemisphere is smart. Cutting off Venezuela’s shadow oil trade by seizing illegal tankers doesn’t only hurt the Maduro government. It asserts American power in a way that is difficult for China and Russia to counter. And it reminds Beijing that in any major confrontation, the critical Western Hemisphere imports China needs would be hostages to the U.S. Many things can go wrong for American policy in Venezuela, and doubtless some of them will, but asserting American hemispheric power at a time of rising global tensions is the right thing to do.