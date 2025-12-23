Trump is surprisingly good for the world

Wars in the Middle East, war in Ukraine, terror attacks from Washington to Sydney—2025 has been a rough year. With the Trump administration breaking every rule in the diplomatic playbook and generally upending long-established pillars of American foreign policy, it’s been both a confusing and an exhausting 12 months.
Wars in the Middle East, war in Ukraine, terror attacks from Washington to Sydney—2025 has been a rough year. With the Trump administration breaking every rule in the diplomatic playbook and generally upending long-established pillars of American foreign policy, it’s been both a confusing and an exhausting 12 months.
The question as we approach the end of the first year of Donald Trump’s second term is whether the president’s revolutionary foreign policy is making the U.S. and the world better off.
There are certainly grounds for concern. Administration policy toward China tacks between what many observers think is colossal recklessness (imposing tariffs of 145% on a powerful economy that can retaliate harshly) to what others see as stupefying obsequiousness (clearing advanced computer chips for export and allowing TikTok to stay open on favorable terms). The Trump approach to Vladimir Putin so far has vexed American allies without ending the war.
The frenetic nature of Trump tariff policy angers foreign governments and throws sand in the gears of commerce. From Congo to Cambodia, the rush to collect peace agreements, however superficial or short-lived, risks making American diplomacy look ridiculous while conflicts smolder unresolved. A miasma of corruption and suspicion hangs over the whole process as both adversaries and allies conclude that American support can be bought or at least rented.
These are only some of the substantive criticisms that seasoned observers level against Mr. Trump’s emergent foreign policy. But even if one takes all the critiques at face value, that doesn’t resolve the question of whether the global geopolitical situation is, from an American standpoint, in better or worse shape than it was a year ago.
Here, the news is surprisingly positive. First, the rout of Iran and the dismantling of some of its key regional allies reinforced the American position in the Middle East and undercut Chinese and Russian power and prestige. That China and Russia were neither willing nor able to protect their Iranian friends has had (and will continue to have) helpful effects worldwide.
In addition, despite the strains that Trump-era diplomacy has placed on both trans-Atlantic and trans-Pacific ties, U.S. allies in Europe and Asia show signs of reviving strategic awareness and activism. Jolting our allies out of their deep slumber so they can again be useful partners is fundamental to America’s fortunes in the next stage of global politics.
After decades of appeals to democratic solidarity failed to move either European or Japanese leaders to face reality, Mr. Trump resorted to harsher methods. So far, the results look promising. The Trump administration’s controversial tactic of threatening to throw Ukraine under the bus hasn’t charmed Mr. Putin into accepting a compromise, but it has forced the Europeans to take primary responsibility for Ukrainian survival, pledging approximately $105 billion over the next two years. European politics remains fractious and difficult, but the tide has turned. For the foreseeable future, the question won’t be whether Europe should rearm, but how fast.
Japan is also waking up, increasing defense spending, engaging more closely with Taiwan and its other neighbors and preparing to dismantle longstanding limits on arms sales and other defense-related issues. Beijing’s wolf-warrior attacks on Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi have backfired. Ms. Takaichi, the most hawkish Japanese leader since the late Shinzo Abe, is enjoying approval ratings around 70% in most polls.
Finally, the focus on the Western Hemisphere is smart. Cutting off Venezuela’s shadow oil trade by seizing illegal tankers doesn’t only hurt the Maduro government. It asserts American power in a way that is difficult for China and Russia to counter. And it reminds Beijing that in any major confrontation, the critical Western Hemisphere imports China needs would be hostages to the U.S. Many things can go wrong for American policy in Venezuela, and doubtless some of them will, but asserting American hemispheric power at a time of rising global tensions is the right thing to do.
Expect 2026 to be another difficult year. Mr. Trump shows no signs of slowing down. Mr. Putin continues to press for total victory in his war on Ukraine. Xi Jinping continues to believe that Chinese manufacturing and engineering prowess can reshape the world. Iran hopes to revive its power. From Afghanistan to Nigeria, Sunni jihadists are winning new recruits and launching new campaigns.
Yet we can hope. European support for Ukraine could force Mr. Putin to think about how much more of his country he wants to mortgage to Beijing to wage an indefinitely prolonged war. As China’s structural economic crisis intensifies, Mr. Xi may rethink his approach to world politics. And who knows—the Trump administration may even double down on what works and learn to regulate its most dysfunctional impulses.