Trump is unraveling the world order with unprecedented speed
Aaron Zitner , Scott Patterson , Eliza Collins , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 08 Feb 2025, 09:21 AM IST
Summary
- Global leaders, chief executives and lawmakers are navigating whipsaw changes touching healthcare, schools and the global supply chain.
The scope and velocity of President Trump’s moves to shrink the U.S. government, pressure U.S. allies and reorient the global economy are creating a ripple effect that stretches from American main streets to far-flung corners of the world.
