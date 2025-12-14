Trump isn’t certain his economic policies will translate to midterm wins
Meridith McGraw , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 14 Dec 2025, 12:41 pm IST
Summary
In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, President Trump said his U.S. investments haven’t fully taken effect and that “I cannot tell you how that’s going to equate to the voter.”
WASHINGTON : President Trump conveyed uncertainty about whether Republicans would maintain control of the House in next year’s midterm elections because some of his economic policies have yet to take full effect.
