Trump isn’t certain his economic policies will translate to midterm wins

“I just used tariffs 10 minutes ago, just before you came, to settle the new inflammation that took place with Thailand and Cambodia," Trump said. “And I told them, ‘If you have the war, not only am I going to break the trade deal we have, but I’m going to put tariffs on your country.’" He added, “Nobody can do that but me." The governments of Thailand and Cambodia said Saturday that fighting continued along their shared border.