Trump isn’t the first president Putin has played
SummaryClinton, Bush, Obama and Biden all tried to appease the Russian leader and were manipulated.
Donald Trump says he wants peace in Ukraine. The problem is that Mr. Trump sees Vladimir Putin for who he wishes Mr. Putin to be, a hardened but practical interlocutor, rather than for who he is, a former KGB lieutenant colonel who revels in the dark art of ruthless manipulation. Mr. Trump was shaped by the wheeler-dealer New York City real-estate scene. Mr. Putin was shaped by the brutal maximalism of the KGB’s Red Banner Institute.