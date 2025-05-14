Trump isn’t the first president Putin has played

Perhaps the best example of the consequences of tolerating Mr. Putin’s manipulation games comes not from an American president but from Britain’s Tony Blair. During a 2001 trip to Moscow that included a celebration of Mr. Putin’s birthday, Prime Minister Blair said, “From my very first meeting I recognized that President Putin is a man who had the imagination and courage to set relations on a new course." In return, Mr. Putin had his oligarchs buy up assets in London and use this financial power to influence the media, intimidate and silence British journalists, and provide political cover for Mr. Putin’s nerve-agent-wielding assassination squads—who have poisoned several Russian dissidents in Britain.