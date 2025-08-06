Trump just got a fresh shot at bending the Fed to his will
Nick Timiraos , Brian Schwartz , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 06 Aug 2025, 07:34 AM IST
Summary
The early departure of Biden appointee Adriana Kugler offers the president potential help on interest rates—and a new way to make life hard for Chair Jerome Powell.
President Trump and Fed Chair Jerome Powell, in dark tie, as they toured a Washington, D.C., building that the central bank is renovating.
