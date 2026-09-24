Trump Kicks Off White House Summit With China’s Xi

WASHINGTON—President Trump kicked off a summit with China’s Xi Jinping at the White House on Thursday, as Washington and Beijing look to ease brewing tensions over the war in Iran, artificial intelligence and trade.
WASHINGTON—President Trump kicked off a summit with China’s Xi Jinping at the White House on Thursday, as Washington and Beijing look to ease brewing tensions over the war in Iran, artificial intelligence and trade.
Thursday’s meeting will be heavy on pageantry, including a lavish state dinner and a flyover of a B-2 stealth bomber and F-22 Raptor jet fighters. It is Xi’s first visit to Washington in more than a decade.
Thursday’s meeting will be heavy on pageantry, including a lavish state dinner and a flyover of a B-2 stealth bomber and F-22 Raptor jet fighters. It is Xi’s first visit to Washington in more than a decade.
Trump and first lady Melania Trump greeted Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan, on a red carpet outside the White House on Thursday morning.
Beneath the pomp is a relationship that is increasingly strained. As Trump pushes to bring an end to the war in Iran, China is buying oil from Tehran and shipping components used in drones and missiles to the country. The U.S. and China are in a race for AI dominance, and they have long been at odds over trade. Meanwhile, tensions are mounting in the Indo-Pacific as China’s rapid military buildup alarms U.S. military planners and close U.S. allies in the region.
China has long been seen by officials across multiple U.S. administrations as Washington’s principal geopolitical rival and a potential military adversary.
But Trump has struck a conciliatory tone toward Beijing in recent months as U.S. officials laid the groundwork for this week’s highly anticipated meeting. The summit is expected to sidestep tensions and focus on identifying modest areas of cooperation, officials said.
The meeting comes just weeks before November’s midterm elections, in which Republicans are facing the prospect of widespread losses that could bring Democrats to power in Congress.
Some Republicans have questioned Trump’s decision to hold a high-profile summit with a U.S. adversary so close to the election. “Had the White House asked me for advice, I would have suggested the president not invite Xi Jinping to Washington for such a lavish welcome here in the United States of America,” Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Roger Wicker said earlier this week.
Trump previewed his approach to the meeting in social-media posts on Thursday morning in which he heaped praise on the Chinese leader and his wife. Xi, Trump said, “looks strong, vibrant, and fit.”
The U.S. president also said “super intelligence,” his moniker for AI, will be a topic of discussion with Xi. “I want to leave it exactly where it is. That is China’s position also,” Trump said, suggesting he doesn’t want to stand in the way of AI’s rapid development.
A state dinner on Thursday night in the East room of the White House will feature sparkling wine honoring the so-called toast of peace shared between President Richard Nixon and Chinese Premier Zhou Enlai during Nixon’s historic visit to Beijing in 1972.
A main objective for Trump and Xi this week is to forge a more predictable relationship and potentially notch a few deals. Former officials say they anticipate a summit that is strong on ceremony, but which is likely to include few major developments.
The most concrete win that Xi could take back to Beijing may already be in hand. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Fox News on Wednesday night that both countries had agreed to extend their truce on a punishing trade war by two months—from Nov. 10 to Jan. 10—while floating the possibility of a “bigger deal” down the road.
In a sign of muted expectations for major commercial engagement, Xi didn’t bring a business delegation with him. People involved in summit preparations said roughly a third of more than 100 seats for the state banquet scheduled for Thursday night were allocated to the Chinese side, which in Beijing’s views would leave no room for Chinese business representatives.
Xi may arrive at his welcome ceremony on the White House South Lawn on Thursday morning with some gifts of his own for the U.S. president. People close to the Chinese side said Beijing has weighed bigger purchases of American farm goods to please Trump ahead of November’s hotly contested midterm elections.
Bessent said China had already agreed to buy 25 million tons of U.S. soybeans and had been “very fulsome” in following through, though it remained “a little behind” on some $17 billion in other agricultural commitments Washington is pressing it to meet.
None of this will erase the clash of interests at the core of the U.S.-China relationship. Beijing is still pressing the U.S. to forgo weapons sales to Taiwan and is determined to bring the self-governing democracy under its control.
The U.S. is also rattled by China’s rapid buildup of its nuclear-weapons stockpile. Beijing is on track to have more than 1,000 nuclear weapons by 2030 according to Pentagon estimates, though this issue is unlikely to be front and center in Trump’s meetings with Xi on Thursday.
China’s indirect aid to Iran in its conflict against the U.S., including thousands of shipments of drone and missile components to Tehran and Chinese satellite imagery aiding Iranian strikes that killed U.S. troops, also threatens to cloud the visit between the two leaders.
Some U.S. officials and lawmakers are pressing Trump to bring up the status of U.S. citizens that it considers wrongfully detained in China.