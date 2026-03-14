WASHINGTON—Before the U.S. went to war, Gen. Dan Caine, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told President Trump that an American attack could prompt Iran to close the Strait of Hormuz.
Trump knew the risk of Iran blocking the Strait of Hormuz. He still went to war.
SummaryThe president told his White House team that Tehran would likely capitulate before closing the strait, the world’s most vital shipping lane.
WASHINGTON—Before the U.S. went to war, Gen. Dan Caine, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told President Trump that an American attack could prompt Iran to close the Strait of Hormuz.
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