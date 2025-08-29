Trump leans on national security to justify next wave of tariffs
Gavin Bade , Bob Tita , The Wall Street Journal 9 min read 29 Aug 2025, 07:47 am IST
Summary
Expanded steel and aluminum tariffs are just the start, with new levies seen as likely for sectors such as semiconductors, heavy trucks, commercial aircraft and more.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The Trump administration extended a 50% tariff to hundreds of imported finished goods containing steel and aluminium.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story