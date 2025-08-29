Trump leans on national security to justify next wave of tariffs

Inclusion rounds of new duties

The expansion of the metals tariffs is just the first of many inclusion processes that will increase the coverage of national security tariffs. The administration plans to allow companies to petition for additional products to be covered by tariffs three times a year, with the next round opening in September, and another in January of next year. Additionally, the Commerce Department is considering inclusions for auto parts tariffs that could be unveiled in mid-September—one of four inclusion rounds planned each year—and the agency is also expected to open an inclusion process for copper tariffs by late October.