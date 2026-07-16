Trump leans toward expanding US military operations in Iran

The president hasn’t made a final decision on next steps in the war and insists privately and publicly that he would prefer resolving his dispute with Iran diplomatically. But Iran hasn’t capitulated to Trump’s demands that it surrender its nuclear stockpile after weeks of military strikes and an interim deal that would have allowed Tehran to make billions of dollars selling oil on the open market. The diplomatic gridlock has prompted Trump to ask aides for new, escalatory options that could force Iran to surrender, or at least promise to stop attacking commercial vessels in the strait.