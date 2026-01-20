Trump links Greenland threats to missing out on Nobel Prize
Summary
European capitals are scrambling to de-escalate tensions over the world’s largest island.
BRUSSELS—President Trump told Norway that he no longer needed to think “purely of peace" after being snubbed for the Nobel Peace Prize, as European leaders scrambled to talk him out of a damaging trans-Atlantic trade war.
