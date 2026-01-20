Trump links Greenland threats to missing out on Nobel Prize

According to the Norwegian prime minister, Trump said in a text message that the world wouldn’t be secure unless the U.S. has “Complete and Total Control of Greenland" and linked his pursuit of the world’s largest island to the fact he wasn’t awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. On Monday, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said he had responded to the message. “We pointed to the need to de-escalate," he said in a statement. The White House didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.