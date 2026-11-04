Good morning. Democrats have seized control of Congress and sent immediate signals that they plan to go right after President Trump. He must decide quickly whether to cut deals with them, try to use them as a foil or continue leading the way he has since January 2025. He is now officially a lame duck, and after Tuesday night’s thorough defeat he likely won’t have the same control over his own party that he had before.
Trump lost big time. Now he faces some real tough decisions.
SummaryWhat to do in Iran and Ukraine and even whether to seek the resignation of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito all will require immediate attention.
Good morning. Democrats have seized control of Congress and sent immediate signals that they plan to go right after President Trump. He must decide quickly whether to cut deals with them, try to use them as a foil or continue leading the way he has since January 2025. He is now officially a lame duck, and after Tuesday night’s thorough defeat he likely won’t have the same control over his own party that he had before.
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