Trump lost big time. Now he faces some real tough decisions.

Good morning. Democrats have seized control of Congress and sent immediate signals that they plan to go right after President Trump. He must decide quickly whether to cut deals with them, try to use them as a foil or continue leading the way he has since January 2025. He is now officially a lame duck, and after Tuesday night’s thorough defeat he likely won’t have the same control over his own party that he had before.
Good morning. Democrats have seized control of Congress and sent immediate signals that they plan to go right after President Trump. He must decide quickly whether to cut deals with them, try to use them as a foil or continue leading the way he has since January 2025. He is now officially a lame duck, and after Tuesday night’s thorough defeat he likely won’t have the same control over his own party that he had before.
He told The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday night that he would work with Democrats if they wanted to find common ground but that he would impose vetoes on initiatives he opposed. Tuesday’s midterms outcome shows that his administration has lost the voters’ trust. He will face a number of tough decisions almost immediately.
- Foreign policy: The White House has unfinished business in Iran, Ukraine, Venezuela and a host of other places. Trump will have to decide whether to intensify military strikes against Iran in an attempt to end that conflict. He told the Journal that the war will end when he decides to end it. Similarly, he will have to decide whether to change tactics with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who continues to attack Ukraine. And Trump will face pressure to better define his relationship with Israel.
- Supreme Court: Democrats will now be able to block any Trump nomination to the Supreme Court when they take control of the Senate in January. Justice Samuel Alito will be under pressure to resign, perhaps as soon as this week, so that Republicans can nominate a replacement and seat the person during this lame-duck period. Will Trump pressure Alito to step down?
- Staff: There have been rumors for weeks of a White House staff shake-up after the midterms. And that might extend to cabinet secretaries and a range of other officials. Does Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth leave? Trump said Tuesday night he didn’t have plans for big personnel changes, but these often happen quickly after a big electoral setback.
- Congress: Trump didn’t cut any deals with Democrats at the beginning of this term, but he will have plenty of opportunities to do so now. He could use the new dynamic to his advantage, as Democrats inevitably will have intraparty squabbles to sort out. If Trump splinters them, settling on a group that might be more willing to cut deals with him on the budget, foreign policy and issues such as housing, he could find success. If he antagonizes them en masse, though, it might push Democrats together.
- Projects: Trump has a number of Washington, D.C., projects that remain unfinished and tied up in court. The White House ballroom has survived legal challenges, but there’s the golf course, triumphal arch (or arc, as he called it Monday) and a number of other things. Does he continue to devote a lot of energy to these activities if voters have sent him a signal they want him to focus on things such as gas prices and affordability—or does he start to let some of these things go?
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People and Policies I’m Watching
More on the midterms: Follow the WSJ election live coverage as the results come in across the country.
Live election Q&A: Join me for a live real-time written discussion from 2 p.m. ET.
Trump’s Wednesday: The president has no public events listed for today.
What I’m Following
Democrats delivered a blue shellacking in Tuesday’s midterms. Republicans lost Senate seats in Maine, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, Ohio, Kansas and Iowa, reclaiming control of the House and Senate, as voters voiced their discontent over Trump and prepared to usher in a new era of divided government during his final two years in office. The election results represented a voter response to high inflation, inflated fuel prices, the Iran war launched by Trump and his trade fights with allies.
Voters were in a sour mood. Unhappy about Trump’s performance in office, they also were worried about the cost of living and the country’s direction, according to results from a poll of more than 79,000 registered voters for the Associated Press and all the major television and cable news networks. Ahead of Tuesday’s midterm Trump had cast the economy as being on solid ground, but voters disagreed and blamed him for higher prices, with close to two-thirds saying inflation was up more because of his policies.
Journal reporters crashed the emotion-filled watch parties. In Austin, Texas, at Democrat James Talarico’s party, groups of family and friends hugged and several could be overheard expressing how stunned they were to see Democrats finally win a statewide race for the first time in more than 30 years. In West Palm Beach, Fla., a MAGA crowd gathered and had just gotten a rare bit of good news: Fox News had called the Florida governor’s race for Republican Byron Donalds. “Thank God for little miracles,” one woman cried.
What Else Is Happening
- Democrats will set a new agenda after big victories in the House and Senate.
- The Supreme Court’s conservative justices indicated sympathy for Catholic schools in a case on LGBTQ protections.
- The president declared war on the term “AI” and now CEOs are struggling to keep up.
- Trump said he planned to cut off military aid to Israel by the end of the year.
- Former Army Secretary Dan Driscoll joined OpenAI to oversee national-security operations.
What I’m Reading
- Troy Jackson Defeats Susan Collins to Win U.S. Senate Seat (Portland Press Herald)
- ‘We Just Took Back Texas’: Talarico Celebrates Historic Senate Win Over Paxton (Dallas Morning News)
- For the First Time Since 1998, South Carolina Elects a Democratic U.S. Senator (The State)
About Me
I’m Damian Paletta, The Wall Street Journal’s Washington coverage chief. I’ve covered Washington for 22 years as a reporter and editor. I’ve covered the White House, Congress, national security, the federal budget, economics and multiple market meltdowns.
WSJ Politics brings you an expert guide to what’s driving D.C., every weekday morning. Send your feedback to politics@wsj.com (if you’re reading this in your inbox, you can just hit reply). This edition was curated and edited in collaboration with Alistair Dawber, Joe Haberstroh and Mali Michelle Fleming. Got a tip for us? Here’s how to submit.