Trump lost on tariffs, but trade will never be the same

Those laws can likely return effective tariff rates to where they were under Ieepa. But they require Trump to provide a clearer economic rationale. This will “curtail the threat or use of tariffs as the president’s preferred form of leverage or punishment outside the trade domain," Mike Froman, president of the Council on Foreign Relations and U.S. trade representative under Barack Obama, wrote Friday. “Trump will need to find another way to express his pique toward other countries."