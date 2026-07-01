Trump made more than $1 billion on crypto deals, part of 2025 windfall

President Trump’s forays into cryptocurrency delivered him a windfall of more than $1 billion last year, according to his latest financial disclosure report, an unprecedented surge in income that came alongside earnings from royalty deals, real estate and legal settlements.
Trump and his family invested heavily in crypto businesses during the first year of his second term. That isn’t just generating on-paper wealth, but real-world profits.
The earnings last year included $635 million in royalties through an entity linked to Trump’s memecoin, which launched just days before his inauguration, and more than $500 million in proceeds from token sales by World Liberty Financial, the Trumps’ flagship crypto venture, according to the filing from the Office of Government Ethics.
The president tangled with many big companies and wound up earning at least $86.5 million in legal settlements that were detailed in the disclosure. That includes a $24.5 million haul from Meta and $16 million apiece from Paramount and Disney. Trump was also active in the stock market, and his biggest holdings in the year included large-cap stalwarts such as Amazon, Meta, Nvidia and Tesla.