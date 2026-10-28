Trump moves to weaken methane emissions rules for oil and gas

The Trump administration is moving to dismantle Biden-era rules that sought to limit emissions of methane, a potent greenhouse gas, answering a key demand of some of its oil-and-gas allies.
The Trump administration is moving to dismantle Biden-era rules that sought to limit emissions of methane, a potent greenhouse gas, answering a key demand of some of its oil-and-gas allies.
President Trump is set to announce the measures at a rally in Lubbock, Texas, on Tuesday, according to an administration official. Rising energy costs have become a major issue ahead of the midterm elections, and the administration has described the planned rollback as a way to lower bills.
President Trump is set to announce the measures at a rally in Lubbock, Texas, on Tuesday, according to an administration official. Rising energy costs have become a major issue ahead of the midterm elections, and the administration has described the planned rollback as a way to lower bills.
The Environmental Protection Agency is preparing to propose easing regulations for wells that emit large amounts of methane, rescinding a program to identify large methane leaks and allowing fossil-fuel producers to flare more natural gas, among other changes.
The agency said earlier this month that the regulations “posed a monumental threat” to workers and businesses in the oil-and-gas industry—and caused higher energy prices. It said loosening the regulations would save an estimated $45 billion.
“The methane rules have been very cumbersome for us,” said Chad McDougall, vice president at JMA Energy, a privately held oil-and-gas producer in Oklahoma City.
Bloomberg first reported the planned announcement.
The proposed changes amount to an overhaul of the regulatory edifice the U.S. has built to curb releases in the oil-and-gas industry. It is the largest industrial source of methane emissions in the nation, according to the EPA.
Scientists and policymakers say reducing leaks of methane—the main component of natural gas—at oil-and-gas wells is crucial to help combat climate change. The gas is 80 times as potent at trapping heat from solar radiation as carbon dioxide over its first 20 years in the atmosphere.
Large oil-and-gas producers have been supportive of federal methane regulations, in part because they want to keep selling their product to climate-minded buyers abroad. But smaller operators focused on the domestic market have decried the rules as bankruptcy-inducing. They have said compliance costs are prohibitive and would lead to mom-and-pops shutting production.
One group that pushed for a full repeal was oil billionaire Harold Hamm’s lobby, the Domestic Energy Producers Alliance. It said some of the rules functioned “less like an emission-control standard and more like a production ban on new domestic energy development.” Hamm and his private company, Continental Resources, donated more than $3 million to help Trump get re-elected.
The Environmental Defense Fund, an environmental nonprofit, said rolling back the regulations would create more methane pollution and health risks for communities living near oil-and-gas operations. It said it would also translate into wasted natural gas that is burned instead of being shipped to markets.
“At a time when Americans are facing high energy costs, EPA should not give oil-and-gas companies more room to waste a domestic resource,” said Jon Goldstein, associate vice president, energy transition at the Environmental Defense Fund.
The Biden administration issued the methane rules as part of a broader global effort to contain emissions. They affected thousands of wells, storage tanks and natural-gas processing plants, and required companies to replace leaky, older equipment and buy new monitoring tools. Biden said at the time that the measures would lead to an 87% reduction in U.S. methane emissions from covered sources by 2030 from 2005 levels.
One major target was the 760,000 wells that produce negligeable amounts of fossil fuels individually. Taken together, they account for over 7.4% of U.S. oil production and about 8.2% of U.S. natural-gas production, according to the National Stripper Well Association.
The wells produce a disproportionate amount of methane: Studies in recent years have shown that they account for approximately 60% of the U.S. natural-gas production emissions and about 40% of the U.S. oil production emissions.
Some of the Biden rules aimed at reducing large leaks or releases of methane at oil-and-gas facilities and forcing companies to address them. They allowed third parties to notify the EPA of releases.
Andrew Logan, a senior director at environmental nonprofit Ceres, said the regulations had a profound impact. Companies anticipated the rules ahead of time and worked to reduce their emissions, which prevented millions of tons of methane from leaking. It allowed companies to sell more natural gas and collect more cash.
Logan said weakening the rules was unlikely to spur more production and lower energy prices; instead, companies would pocket more profit from the regulatory savings. A separate EPA measure to allow companies to torch more natural gas—as long as they flare efficiently—might damp the appetite for building pipelines to ship the product to markets.
“It could actually bring down the amount of gas you would have sold,” he said.
Toby Rice, chief executive of EQT, one of the largest U.S. natural-gas producers, said the industry needs smart regulations. He said that shutting down low-producing wells might help with methane emissions, but that coal, a polluting source of energy, would replace the missing supply.
“You’d actually be going backwards towards your greenhouse gas emissions objectives.”
Write to Benoît Morenne at benoit.morenne@wsj.com