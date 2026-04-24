Trump Names His Next Chief Economist. Who Is Christopher Phelan?

Still, Phelan often aligns himself on X with policies associated with Trump. As the administration began shrinking the federal workforce at the start of 2025, he wrote that the “federal civil service is unconstitutional.” During the record-long government shutdown in November, he called for Senate Republicans to “nuke the filibuster.” He also wrote that universities like Harvard should “start nuking” academic programs that he said mostly attract left-leaning academics. “Literally just close the department and fire everyone associated with it.”