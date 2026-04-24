President Donald Trump has named Christopher Phelan as his next chief economist, an increasingly important role as the White House focuses on affordability and employment ahead of the midterm elections.
Trump Names His Next Chief Economist. Who Is Christopher Phelan?
SummaryIf confirmed by the Senate, Phelan will chair the White House Council of Economic Advisors, advising President Donald Trump on economic policies.
President Donald Trump has named Christopher Phelan as his next chief economist, an increasingly important role as the White House focuses on affordability and employment ahead of the midterm elections.
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