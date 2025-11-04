Trump officials torpedoed Nvidia’s push to export AI chips to China
Lingling Wei , Amrith Ramkumar , Robbie Whelan , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 04 Nov 2025, 06:28 am IST
Summary
The president decided against discussing the matter with Chinese leader Xi Jinping after top aides opposed it.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Shortly before President Trump met Chinese leader Xi Jinping in South Korea, an urgent issue emerged. Trump wanted to discuss a request by Nvidia Chief Executive Jensen Huang to allow sales of a new generation of artificial-intelligence chips to China, current and former administration officials said.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story