When Pentagon officials last fall briefed President Trump on a draft of a bureaucratic defense strategy document, it framed China the same way it had for a decade: as the top security threat facing the U.S.
Trump once talked tough with China. Now he’s playing nice.
SummaryThe administration has quietly scrapped its previous playbook, adopting a more conciliatory approach to Beijing
When Pentagon officials last fall briefed President Trump on a draft of a bureaucratic defense strategy document, it framed China the same way it had for a decade: as the top security threat facing the U.S.
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