Trump order freezing foreign aid halts programs worldwide, prompts confusion and rush for waivers
Alexander Ward , Gabriele Steinhauser , Michael R. Gordon , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 28 Jan 2025, 12:13 PM IST
SummaryThe suspension affects humanitarian programs, counterterrorism efforts and weapons financing.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
A woman carries bags of produce at the Al Hol camp in eastern Syria.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less