Trump pares back Canada, Mexico tariffs in latest whipsaw on trade
Gavin Bade ( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal ) 6 min read 07 Mar 2025, 07:14 AM IST
SummaryGoods covered by the countries’ USMCA agreement get a reprieve, but levies remain in effect for many goods, including oil.
The U.S. partially pulled back tariffs on some goods from Mexico and Canada after markets sank and companies lobbied President Trump, as the administration’s swerving trade-policy strained relations with allies and raised recession fears.
