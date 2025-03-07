Trump pares back Canada, Mexico tariffs in latest whipsaw on trade

A White House official said about half the imports from Mexico and 38% from Canada claim preferences under the USMCA, an agreement Trump negotiated in his first term that replaced the 1994 North American Free Trade Agreement. Independent experts at the analysis firm Trade Partnership Worldwide dispute those numbers, saying the actual amount of USMCA-compliant goods from Canada is higher. In any case, U.S. officials said tariffs will no longer apply to those goods, which include products such automobiles and agricultural goods that are staples for U.S. consumers.