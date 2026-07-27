President Trump has put off a major escalation of his military campaign against Iran amid efforts to revive diplomacy to open the Strait of Hormuz and a debate over the impact of declining munitions stocks, according to U.S. officials familiar with the matter.
Trump pauses Iran strikes as officials weigh dwindling air defense stocks
SummaryThe U.S. held off on a major military campaign that could have lasted two weeks, officials said.
President Trump has put off a major escalation of his military campaign against Iran amid efforts to revive diplomacy to open the Strait of Hormuz and a debate over the impact of declining munitions stocks, according to U.S. officials familiar with the matter.
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