Trump perfects the art of making powerful people squirm on camera
Using film showings, props and heated arguments, President Trump has become the master of catching people off guard during his second term.
President Trump waited for the lights to dim to show a politically charged film to visiting South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. He sat patiently until Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksy exploded after being lectured by Vice President JD Vance. And on Thursday, Trump confronted Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell with a piece of paper he pulled out of his pocket, alleging construction cost overruns.