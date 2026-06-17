Trump picked Warsh to cut rates. His committee is talking about hikes.

On Wednesday, the Fed is widely expected to hold its benchmark rate steady, between 3.5% and 3.75%. The turn will instead show up in two things the Fed’s rate-setting committee is expected to produce. The first is the wording of its statement. For months, it has carried a quiet signal—an “easing bias”—that the next move on rates was more likely to be down than up. That language is expected to come out, an acknowledgment that a cut is now no likelier than a hike.