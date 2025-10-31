Trump pivots second term toward foreign policy

BUSAN, South Korea—President Trump wrapped up his six-day swing through Asia by touting trade deals and new investments in the U.S. But as he arrives back in Washington, the gold-plated receptions abroad are giving way to a shuttered government and deepening voter anxiety about the economy.

The split screen sheds light on why Trump has turned much of his second-term attention to foreign policy.

On the world stage, meetings shift from dreary Washington offices to opulent palaces, deals get announced on a near-daily basis, and Trump engages with smiling foreign ministers, not scowling lawmakers. At home, Trump is grappling with slipping poll numbers, as well as a fight with Democrats that has kept the government closed for a month over surging health-insurance costs for millions of Americans.

“Worked really hard, 24/7, took in Trillions of Dollars, and Chuck Schumer said trip was ‘a total dud,’ even though he knows it was a spectacular success," Trump wrote on social media while traveling back to the White House on Air Force One. “Words like that are almost treasonous!!!"

Foreign capitals are also where Trump can fashion himself as a dealmaker and peacemaker—monikers that he and his advisers hope will define his legacy for decades to come.

One Trump administration official argued that history rewards the drama of a U.S. president clinching deals on the global stage far more than quickly fixing domestic problems. Few remember what former President Ronald Reagan did to address healthcare costs, but they remember his demand to tear down the Berlin Wall, the official said.

On Wednesday in South Korea, Trump said he would work with Seoul and Pyongyang to officially end their continuing 75-year conflict. “You have a little bit of a cloud over your country, and we’re going to get that cloud solved," Trump told South Korean President Lee Jae Myung.

Democrats have criticized Trump for leaving Washington during the government shutdown. White House officials said Trump used the trip to secure agreements that benefit the U.S.

“While Democrats flail, President Trump won’t stop delivering historic wins for our country while simultaneously finding creative ways to pay our troops and reduce the suffering as a result of Democrats’ far-left priorities," White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly said.

Trump blames Democrats for the shutdown, and he has declined to meet with them until they vote to fund the government. Lawmakers of both parties say they expect talks to pick up as the financial pain from the shutdown increases. Trump and members of Congress have so far failed to reach a deal to extend enhanced healthcare subsidies set to expire at the end of the year.

“The contrast could not be more marked that President Trump comes out to Asia, and I think at the end of the day, just this trip alone may end up in $2 trillion of investment," Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in an interview with Fox Business. “Then we go home, and the Democrats have decided, because of their poll numbers, because I don’t even know why, they have decided to keep the government shut."

The president has long touted trade deals and foreign investment agreements as economic windfalls that fuel the stock market and help average Americans. For example, struggling U.S. farmers will benefit from China’s pledge to purchase U.S. soybeans, a commitment that came after Trump’s meeting this week with the country’s leader, Xi Jinping.

But some of the investment deals Trump has negotiated are vague or could take years to come to fruition, analysts said, and wouldn’t immediately address voters’ cost-of-living concerns.

The stock market has hit records and overall economic activity has been steady during Trump’s time in office. But monthly job growth has slowed and inflation is frustrating consumers as prices, including the cost of groceries and electricity, have continued to rise. Homes are still seen by many Americans as unaffordable across the country.

Trump won a second term in part by promising to reshape the economy—and he came into office with high approval ratings on the issue. But public opinion about the president’s handling of the economy has turned more negative in recent months. A Reuters/Ipsos poll released this week found that 63% of respondents disapproved of Trump’s handling of the cost of living. Voters typically give priority to domestic issues over foreign policy—and negative views about the economy could hurt Republicans in next year’s midterm elections.

As the shutdown drags on, critical assistance programs for some of America’s most vulnerable—including children, people with disabilities and senior citizens—are running up against deadlines and depleting funds. Head Start programs, which provide early childhood education to low-income families, are at risk of closing and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, known as food stamps, which helps feed more than 40 million Americans, notified recipients that benefits won’t be issued on Nov. 1 because of a lack of funding.

Democrats have called on Trump to hold formal negotiations to end the shutdown. “Donald Trump has spent more time talking to Hamas and the Chinese Communist Party than he has in talking to Democrats on Capitol Hill to end the Trump shutdown," House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D., N.Y.) said this week.

Second-term presidents often give priority to foreign policy because their lame-duck status makes passing major domestic initiatives more difficult. They also tend to view foreign policy wins as cementing their legacy.

Trump, U.S. officials said, sees a deal to end Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as crucial to his place in history, building on his efforts to broker a cease-fire in Gaza. Trump surprised even some of his detractors when he clinched the Gaza cease-fire, an achievement that his advisers hope will lead to sustained peace in the Middle East

Trump raised the war in Ukraine during his Thursday meeting in Busan with Xi, who has supported Russian President Vladimir Putin during the nearly four-year conflict. “We’re both going to work together to see if we can get something done," Trump told reporters on Air Force One.

Some former officials believe Trump’s trust in Xi is misplaced.

“The Chinese have not been truthful about their relationship to the Ukraine war. They’re not neutral, they’re anything but neutral," said R. Nicholas Burns, the U.S. ambassador to China during the Biden administration. “The Chinese have made their decision, and they’re supporting Putin."

The roadblocks Trump is facing in helping to end the war in Ukraine are unlikely to prevent the president from seeking more peace agreements around the world.

“I shouldn’t say it’s a hobby, because it’s so much more serious than a hobby," he said Sunday during a peace-deal signing between Thailand and Cambodia in Malaysia. “But it’s something that I’m good at, and it’s something I love to do."

Write to Alexander Ward at alex.ward@wsj.com and Meridith McGraw at Meridith.McGraw@WSJ.com