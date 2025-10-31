Trump pivots second term toward foreign policy
Alexander Ward , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 31 Oct 2025, 06:48 am IST
Summary
By engaging in dealmaking and peace talks, the president is in search of a legacy-defining victory.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
BUSAN, South Korea—President Trump wrapped up his six-day swing through Asia by touting trade deals and new investments in the U.S. But as he arrives back in Washington, the gold-plated receptions abroad are giving way to a shuttered government and deepening voter anxiety about the economy.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story