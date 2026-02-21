Trump plans to double down on tariffs after court defeat. What’s ahead for investors
Joe Light , Barrons 6 min read 21 Feb 2026, 06:52 pm IST
Summary
The Supreme Court’s decision to strike down the president’s signature trade policy will stoke further uncertainty and add to the government’s debt.
Stocks rallied on Friday after the Supreme Court repudiated the signature pillar of President Donald Trump’s trade agenda, but the market’s relief is likely to be short-lived. Instead, investors should prepare for a new round of economic uncertainty.
